Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.94 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,821,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. 1,568,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

