Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,451,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,399. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.