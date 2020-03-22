Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,399 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Investors Bancorp worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,451,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 234,971 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 4,360,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

