Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.20 ($56.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €16.15 ($18.78) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.85.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

