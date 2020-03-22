Rentberry Hits One Day Volume of $114.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Rentberry has a market cap of $38,710.64 and approximately $114.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.02723868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00189846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.