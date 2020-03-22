Rentberry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $39,662.22 and approximately $106.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.02695109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00195421 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

