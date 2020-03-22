Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 470 ($6.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The company had a trading volume of 11,149,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 343.40 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 479.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

