Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Stake Lifted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group comprises about 2.5% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 7.21% of Replimune Group worth $33,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $8.97 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $363.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.