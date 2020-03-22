REPO Market Cap Tops $5.62 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $5,339.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, REPO has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

