Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.30.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.