Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. 6,129,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,545. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

