Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) is Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,031 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

