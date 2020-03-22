Retail Value (RVI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Retail Value to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million $46.75 million 3.78 Retail Value Competitors $1.71 billion $325.83 million 7.11

Retail Value’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retail Value and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Retail Value Competitors 359 822 891 47 2.30

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 86.74%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72% Retail Value Competitors 6.31% 4.67% 2.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 73.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Retail Value peers beat Retail Value on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

