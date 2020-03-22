Revain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $677,045.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $677,045.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, OKEx, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX, BitForex, Kucoin, BitFlip and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

