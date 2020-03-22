Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,962,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,460. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

