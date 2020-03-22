Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 3.91 $51.58 million $1.82 4.05 Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Opes Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.00%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.