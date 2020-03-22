RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RF Industries an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.02. 30,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

