Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $56.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.76 million and the lowest is $55.82 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $124.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.41 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $128.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

