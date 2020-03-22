Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 574.70 ($7.56).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.74.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.