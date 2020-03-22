Rimbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $34,767.01 and $26.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002371 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

