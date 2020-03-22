Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,307.93 ($56.67).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,710 ($61.96) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,212 ($42.25). 6,007,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,844.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,161.39. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.