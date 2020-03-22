Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $19.95 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, C2CX, Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $19.95 million and $1.46 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007700 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, C2CX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

