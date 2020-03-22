Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $479,130.40

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a total market capitalization of $479,130.40 and approximately $261.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000406 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 144,223,643 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

