Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 627,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.15. The company had a trading volume of 934,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,928. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

