Round Hill Asset Management Sells 5,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.35. 84,866,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The company has a market cap of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

