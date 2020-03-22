RPICoin (RPI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $10,673.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00079038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 942,514,989 coins and its circulating supply is 902,503,053 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

