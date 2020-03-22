RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,433. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

