RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RRD opened at $1.01 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $2,228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,963,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,102,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 680,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 146,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.