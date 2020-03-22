RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.21 ($52.57).

Several analysts have issued reports on RTL shares. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

