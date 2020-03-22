Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $119,344.27

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $119,344.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,171,750 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

