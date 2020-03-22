Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $388,836.75 and approximately $1,452.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.02944011 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003884 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

