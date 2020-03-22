Safe Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $51,861.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004184 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

