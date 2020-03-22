SafeCapital Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $445,775.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00018064 BTC on major exchanges.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,418,921 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,282 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

