SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $343,806.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01103798 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00186844 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007833 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00093023 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.