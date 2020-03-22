Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,288. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

