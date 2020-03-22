SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0176 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $236,835.98 and $235,770.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00343355 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000181 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,491,047 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

