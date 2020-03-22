Safex Token (SFT) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $262.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

