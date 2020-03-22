SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 193.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,503,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,632,000 after purchasing an additional 745,384 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Company increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Company now owns 58,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.