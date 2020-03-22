SaluS (SLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,893.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One SaluS coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00078890 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $7,893.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00096372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,913.32 or 1.00884105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

