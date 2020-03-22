Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

SRPT opened at $87.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

