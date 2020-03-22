Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $149,945.18 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Scala has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $149,945.18 and approximately $108.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

