Scharf Investments LLC Has $206.13 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $206,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. 84,866,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

