Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 21,100 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after buying an additional 451,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 656,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,011,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 12,948,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

