Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 28,870 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,156,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

