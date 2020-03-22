Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 76,100 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 5,513,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

