Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.