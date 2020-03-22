Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 63,260 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

VTR stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 13,939,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

