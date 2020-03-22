Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.