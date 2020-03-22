Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.69 Million in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 4,788,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,731. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

