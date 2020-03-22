Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 2,192,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,696. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

